Hanoi sees surge in visitors in July
Hanoi welcomed nearly 1.2 million visitors in July, a surge of 51.2 percent over that in June, including 16,600 foreigners, reported the city’s Tourism Department.
Total earnings from tourism in the month are estimated to reach 3.47 trillion VND (151.4 million USD), up 50.2 percent year on year.
According to the department, in the first seven months of 2020, the number of visitors to the capital city is about 6.13 million.
In August, the department will continue to apply information technology in tourism management, while directing relevant agencies, organisations and travel firms to strictly implement regulations on COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.
At the same time, it will strengthen tourism promotion and expand connectivity for tourism development./.