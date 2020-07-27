Travel Ha Giang organises sporting, cultural activities to stimulate tourism The northern mountain province of Ha Giang plans to organise a number of sporting, cultural and tourism activities throughout this year to promote its stunning landscapes, rich ethnic culture and tourism.

Travel Long An province launches tourism portal and app The Mekong Delta province of Long An has launched a virtual portal and a mobile application to provide information about local tourism services and destinations.

Society Hanoi planning to welcome foreign tourists back The Hanoi People’s Committee has requested relevant agencies to make preparations for welcoming foreign tourists back when circumstances allow.