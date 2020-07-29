Total earnings from tourism in the month are estimated to reach over 151 million USD, up more than 50 percent year on year.

According to the department, in the first seven months of 2020, the number of visitors to the capital city is about 6.1 million.

In August, the department will continue to apply information technology in tourism management, while directing relevant agencies, organisations and travel firms to strictly implement regulations on COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.

At the same time, it will strengthen tourism promotion and expand connectivity for tourism development./.

VNA