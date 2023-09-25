Travel Visiting Phu Yen during the rice harvest Phu Yen is the largest rice producing province in Vietnam’s south-central region and known as a rice granary. Visitors to the province during the harvest season in September will have the chance to witness the shimmering gold of vast rice fields.

Travel Sun World Ba Na Hills wins Asia’s Leading Theme Park 2023 award The Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area in Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city, has been honoured at the World Travel Awards as Asia’s Leading Theme Park 2023. This is the 4th consecutive year it has won the award.

Travel Vietnam’s international tourism to bounce back in late 2024 By the end of 2024, international tourism in Vietnam can recover and reach 80% of the pre-pandemic level in an optimistic scenario, heard a workshop on Vietnam tourism 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21.

Travel Number of int’l tourists to Vietnam bounces back As the peak season of tourism is approaching, the number of international tourists coming to Vietnam has bounced back significantly, especially after the implementation of the country’s new visa policy which was introduced in August.