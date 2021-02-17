Hanoi serves 122,000 visitors during Lunar New Year festival
The capital city of Hanoi welcomed over 122,000 tourist arrivals during the first seven days of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival which lasts from February 10-16 , according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
Visitors at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)
The most favourite destinations during the holiday included the Temple of Literature (18,500 visitors), Hanoi Zoo (12,300 visitors), Thang Long Imperial Citadel (15,000), Ba Vi National Park (1,200 visitors), and Bao Son Paradise Park (1,700 visitors).
In the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, all disease prevention instructions and regulations have been strictly observed, aiming to ensure the safety of tourists.
Visitors were requested to wear face masks, keep a safe distance, and wash hands and get their body temperature checked before participating in tourism, cultural, and sports activities in public places, visiting museums, historical relics, landscapes, and festivals.
In a bid to promote local tourism, many lodging facilities slashed down their service prices with many attractive packages and menus./.