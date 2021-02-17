Travel Hon Xuong island offers same beauty as Maldives The Hon Xuong Island in the southern province of Kien Giang offers the same beauty as the Maldives without the 5-star expense, according to the Evening Standard, a UK based newspaper.

Travel Chuong Pagoda features historical values in north Vietnam Chuong (or Bell) Pagoda in the Red River Delta province of Hung Yen bears historical values of the land in northern Vietnam.

Travel Ba Be National Park – natural potential, invaluable heritage Lying at an altitude of more than 300 metres above sea level, the Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan is considered a “green lung” in the vast Viet Bac forest and a complex of “river-lake-mountain”.

Destinations Thien Mu pagoda – oldest pagoda in former capital of Hue Located on Ha Khe Hill, on the northen bank of the Huong River, some 5km from the downtown area of Hue, Thien Mu was the oldest pagoda, the capital of Viet Nam under the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).