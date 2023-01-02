Hanoi serves 208,000 visitors during New Year holiday
Hanoi welcomed 208,000 tourists, earning 779 billion VND (32.9 million USD) during the three-day New Year holiday (December 31, 2022 - January 2, 2023), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
Foreign tourists in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi welcomed 208,000 tourists, earning 779 billion VND (32.9 million USD) during the three-day New Year holiday (December 31, 2022 - January 2, 2023), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
The capital city served 170,000 domestic tourists in the holiday, 3 times higher than the same period last year, the department reported.
Meanwhile, as many as 38,000 foreigners, mostly from Japan, China, the UK, the US, Germany, the Republic of Korea, and Finland, visited Hanoi on the occasion.
On January 1, Vietjet Air welcomed international passengers to Hanoi from Osaka (Japan) at Noi Bai Airport.
Many cultural and art programmes to welcome the new year have been held, attracting the attention of tourists.
During the holiday, many tourist attractions in the city launched new products and organise attractive activities to stimulate demand and attract more visitors./.