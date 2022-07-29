Total revenue from tourism activities in the period is likely to reach 1.36 billion USD, up 3.9 times year-on-year, the department reported.

In July alone, the capital city served 1.94 million tourists, earning over 260 million USD.

Hanoi’s tourism sector set to welcome 9-10 million visitors this year, including 1.2-2 million foreigners.

The city is focusing on developing tourism products of its strength such as cultural and sport tourism, and resort and MICE tourism, while strengthening connection in tourism development in potential areas.

It has also paid attention to enhancing communication activities to promote the image of the capital city, its tourism destinations and new products to visitors worldwide./.

VNA