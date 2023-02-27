Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan speaks at the meeting on February 27. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi is ready to further expand friendship and cooperation activities in various fields, including those of people-elected bodies, thereby contributing to fostering Vietnam-Laos special relationship, chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan has said.



At a reception for a delegation of the Lao National Assembly led by its Vice Chairman Khambay Damlath on February 27, he said that the city always gives high priority to developing friendly and cooperative relations with the localities of Laos, especially the capital Vientiane.

Over the past time, the collaboration between the two capitals in particular and between Hanoi and the localities of Laos in general has been constantly tightened and comprehensively developed on all channels, with many effective projects, he went on.

Hanoi and Lao officials pose for a group photo at the meeting. (Photo: hanoi moi.com.vn)

Sharing some experience in the operation of the municipal People's Council, the official said that after 16 terms, the organisation, apparatus and activities of the council have been consolidated and improved.



Improvements have been seen in the reception of citizens and the handling of complains and denunciations, Tuan added.



For his part, Khambay Damlath said his visit aims to promote the implementation of cooperation between the two parliaments, expressing his belief that the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos will further thrive in the future./.