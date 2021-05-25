Hanoi shuts down on-site restaurants, hair salons
Hanoi starts shutting down all food and beverage establishments as well as hair salons and beauty parlors from 12:00 on May 25 so as to contain the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19.
Hanoi temporarily closes all down on-site restaurants, hair salons (Photo: VNA)
A dispatch issued by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh says food and beverage facilities can only allow takeaways and residents must absolutely stop entertainment activities, physical exercises and large gatherings in parks, gardens and public locations.
People returning to Hanoi from other localities starting May 25 must submit medical declarations within 24 hours. Those who returned to the city between May 10 and May 24 should also do so until the end of May 25.
Vingroup, T&T Group and other businesses are requested to test employees and residents living on their premises for COVID-19.
The latest decision follows the formation of several COVID-19 clusters associated with either the T&T Company or buildings in Times City, which is owned by Vingroup.
The municipal Health Department was requested to direct public and non-public medical facilities to continue tightening pandemic prevention and control and ensure absolute safety at hospitals and health clinics.
The dispatch also asks the municipal tourism department to re-check all quarantine zones in hotels and residences. All facilities found unqualified to quarantine people must stop receiving new people, and existing zones in hotels and residences in downtown districts would gradually receive fewer people before stopping completely.
Meanwhile, talking to the media on May 24, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung affirmed that the city has yet to consider applying social distancing.
He asked local residents to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).
The municipal Department of Transport requires buses to transport no more than 50 percent of the seats and no more than 20 people at a time, including the driver and the assistant./.