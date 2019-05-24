Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Hanoi has strengthened regional connectivity and links with localities nationwide, especially Son La province, to develop an agricultural supply chain to meet the demand for farm produce of the 10-million strong city.The northern mountainous area is among 21 provinces across the country becoming part of an agro-forestry-fishery supply chain with Hanoi.From May 17-21, Hanoi worked with Son La to organise a week of Son La’s safe mango and farm produce 2019 at Big C Thang Long supermarket.Son La has potential in safe farm produce. Last year, the province provided the domestic market more than 18,000 tonnes of agriculture products. In the 2019 crop, Son La’s mango production reached 35,500 tonnes, including 7,300 tonnes qualified for export.Vu Duc Thuan, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment said mango quality in the locality has increased thanks to farmers’ efforts to use technology.A representative from Central Group Vietnam said 60 kinds of agricultural products of Son La have been sold in 17 Big C supermarkets in the north, with growth of 20 times in volume, or even 80 times in some products like cabbage.In 2019, the supermarket plans to sell about 1,000 tonnes of Son La mango, said the representative.Le Thi Viet Nga, Vice Director of the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said Son La’s mango and 16 other kinds of agricultural products are eligible for promotion in the one commune-one product programme in 2019-2020.-VNA