Society Over 94,000 people compete in online quiz on Vietnam-Laos relations The sixth week of the knowledge quiz about the history of the Vietnam - Laos special relations, held from 4pm on July 18 to 3pm on July 25, saw the participation of 94,121 people from across Vietnam.

Society Six more arrested in repatriation flight bribery scandal A former high-ranking immigration officer at the Ministry of Public Security has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes in organising repatriation flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society ETC to be in full operation across HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway An electronic toll collection (ETC) system will be in full operation across three toll booths on the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway from July 26, five days ahead the scheduled date.

Society Germany meeting marks 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day Vietnamese veterans in Germany hosted a meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27) in the city of Magdeburg, the state of Sachsen-Anhalt, on July 24.