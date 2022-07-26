Hanoi speeds up issuance of chip-based ID cards
The Department of Public Security of Hanoi has launched an action month from July 25 to August 25 to issue chip-based ID cards to remaining eligible citizens in the city.
The move is part of the city’s efforts to finish the issuance of chip-based ID cards to all eligible citizens by August 31.
During the month, the city's police will work from 7am to 10pm every day to collect documents and grant chip-based ID cards to local citizens, while making a list of cases that are not eligible to receive the cards.
Local police advised citizens to promptly bring relevant documents to the police offices in their communes, wards or towns to process the chip-based ID card issuance procedures, ensuring their legitimate rights./.