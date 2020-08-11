Hanoi speeds up PCR testing for returnees from Da Nang
Hanoi is striving to complete the implementation of RT-PCT testing, a real-time reserve transcription polymerase chain reaction, ahead of August 20 for 75,000 people who visited the central city of Da Nang – a COVID-19 hotspot – and returned to Hanoi from July 15, according to a leading official.
At a meeting in the capital on August 10, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung also asked people returning from Da Nang from July 8 to fill in the medical declaration form and those from July 15 to undergo PCR testing.
The official requested the municipal Department of Health to closely monitor hospitals and medical facilities to prevent the disease outbreak, adding that suspected cases must be tested immediately.
Director of the department Nguyen Khac Hien reported that so far 98,440 have returned from Da Nang to Hanoi, including over 75,810 returnees from July 15.
The city has carried out quick testing for more than 75,100 people and PCR testing for 859 others, detecting one positive for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.
Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City started applying administrative fines from August 5 on those who do not wear face masks in public places, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem.
The municipal Department of Health reported that as of August 10, the city confirmed 71 cases infected with COVID-19, with 62 recoveries./.