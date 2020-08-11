Health No new COVID-19 cases to report on August 11 morning Vietnam did not record any new infections of the coronavirus overnight, keeping the tally at 847, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on August 11 morning.

Health Infographic Developments of COVID-19 in Vietnam As of 7am of August 11, Vietnam has reported 529 cases of community transmission, according to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam reports 15th COVID-19-related death A 68-year-old man from the central province of Quang Nam has become the 15th person who died of COVID-19-related complications in Vietnam.

Health One more COVID-19 patient dies in Vietnam A 66-year-old COVID-19 patient in Cam Le district, the central city of Da Nang died on August 10, raising the death toll to 14 since the pandemic broke out in Vietnam.