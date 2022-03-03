Culture - Sports Over 1,000 taekwondo athletes, coaches to compete in Korean Ambassador Cup More than 1,000 taekwondo athletes and coaches from 55 teams nationwide will compete at the National Taekwondo Clubs Championships-Korean Ambassador Cup 2022 to be held in the central province of Quang Nam, said Vu Xuan Thanh, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Taekwondo Federation at a press briefing on March 2.

Videos Muong ethnics preserve stilt houses for tourism development Thanks to economic development, many Muong families in Ngoc Lac mountainous district in Thanh Hoa province have built houses in recent years featuring new and modern architecture. However, many families decided to keep their traditional bamboo stilt houses, especially after the district introduced a policy preserving the stilt houses in association with the development of community tourism.

Videos Ancient Ao Dai introduced to Vietnamese ambassadors In a bid to introduce the beauty of Vietnam’s ancient ao dai, the older version of the country’s traditional dress, as well as traditional cultural values through costumes, Nguyen Duc Loc, a Vietnamese ancient costume researcher, and the ICEP-Hanoi Classy organisation has jointly organised a meeting with diplomats who will be ambassadors in foreign countries.