Hanoi speeds up public investment disbursement
As of November 15, Hanoi disbursed 30.13 trillion VND (1.24 billion USD) worth of public investment, meeting 64.2% of the plan assigned by the Government, and 56.75% of its set target.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - As of November 15, Hanoi disbursed 30.13 trillion VND (1.24 billion USD) worth of public investment, meeting 64.2% of the plan assigned by the Government, and 56.75% of its set target.
Total disbursement for this year is expected to hit 48.6 trillion VND, surpassing the assigned plan by 3.5% and fulfilling 91.5% of the set target, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Trong Dong, noting that the committee has worked to remove bottlenecks in order to speed up the work.
For projects not using State budget capital with poor performance in disbursement, the committee, departments and agencies have held many meetings to resolve their problems, he added.
Dong said the committee has completed investment plans for three new projects and project groups and submitted them to the municipal People’s Council for approval, while instructing department and agencies to push ahead with the implementation of some other projects. /.