Society More support for Da Nang in COVID-19 fight Representatives of Central Retail Vietnam Group on August 6 handed over 10 tonnes of vegetables and fruits to units in the central city of Da Nang as part of its support for the local fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Ministry asked to speed up administrative reform Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to accelerate administrative reform, focusing on institutional development and ensuring a uniform institutional system to meet State management requirements in the fields that it is responsible for.

Society Da Nang pilots database on COVID-19 patients The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city said on August 6 that it has piloted a database on COVID-19 patients.

Society AO victims in Tien Giang receive help from community The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is home to nearly 11,100 Agent Orange/dioxin victims, most of who live in poverty, according to the provincial association of AO/dioxin victims.