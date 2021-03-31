Society Foreign YouTubers help promote Vietnam tourism Vietnam meets Dustin, Max McFarlin, CeeJay, HanQuocBros, and Cheri Hyeri are all YouTube channels run by foreign YouTubers that have gone viral among Vietnamese netizens in recent years thanks to their attractive videos featuring Vietnamese culture, cuisine, and tourism.

Society Second-class Labour Order presented to Australian group Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on March 30 presented the second-class Labour Order to Australian-based Norfolk Group, one of the first foreign firms landing investment in hi-end restaurants and hotels in Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

Society Infographic 8 “Gs” in new strategic viewpoint on development of Mekong Delta At a conference reviewing the three years of implementation of Government Resolution 120 dated November 17, 2017 on climate resilient and sustainable development of Mekong River Delta, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked about a new strategic viewpoint involving eight “Gs” on the development of the region.

Society Hai Duong province to enter ‘new normal’ on April 1 Life in the northern province of Hai Duong will return to the “new normal" state from 0:00 am on April 1 as students are going back to school and ­restaurants and cafes can open with anti-pandemic measures ensured, the provincial authorities have announced.