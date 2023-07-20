Hanoi starts work on road connecting Phap Van-Cau Gie expressway with Ring Road 3
Perspective of the project (Photo: vneconomy)Hanoi (VNA) – Construction started on a road connecting Phap Van–Cau Gie Expressway with Ring Road 3 in Hanoi on July 19.
The route is expected to reduce frequent and serious traffic jams at the southern gateway of the capital city.
Approved by the Prime Minister on January 21, 2020, the project covers a length of 3.4 km and has an investment of over 3.2 trillion VND (135.3 million USD) sourced from the city budget. The project will be implemented in 2025.
Groundbreaking ceremony of the project (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Duc Tuan emphasised the necessity and urgent need of the project construction, urging the Hanoi Management Board for Traffic Infrastructure Investment and Construction Projects to closely coordinate with other departments, agencies, and construction contractors to implement the project in accordance with regulations, and strictly comply with standards, processes, and technical regulations./.