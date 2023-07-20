Business Infographic Retail sales of consumer goods and services post impressive growth in H1 Total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services increased 10.9% year-on-year in the first half of this year, to more than 3 quadrillion VND (127 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Phu Tho: digital transformation in agriculture – key to breakthrough The northern province of Phu Tho considers digital transformation in agriculture a key to improving production efficiency and farmers’ income, expanding markets and promoting consumption of farm produce.

Business Export of rice, fruits, vegetables spike in H1 The export of rice, fruit and vegetables to China and other markets posted a remarkable surge by 34.7% and 64.2%, respectively in the first half, said an official during a meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in Hanoi on July 19 to review the market situation and launch tasks for the coming quarters of this year.