Hanoi stays vigilant against dengue fever
Providing treatment for dengue fever patients at the Vietnam-Cuban Friendship Hospital in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The People's Committee of Hanoi on August 15 issued a document requesting all relevant units to remain vigilant and continue strictly adhering to directives of the Government and the Prime Minister in controlling dengue fever in the context of the increasing number of cases in the locality.
According to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) of Hanoi, in recent days, the dengue fever situation in Hanoi has become more complex, with the emergence of numerous new outbreaks, resulting in a rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases.
Notably, after more than three months of the outbreak in Phung Xa commune of Thach That district, the number of new cases has not shown any sign of decreasing. As of August 14, Phung Xa – the hit-hardest locality, reported a total of 340 dengue fever patients.
According to a report from the municipal CDC, about 640-760 new cases of dengue fever were recorded each week during August 1 -11, up 1.5 times compared to those recorded in July. The number of outbreak clusters has also doubled or tripled, increasing from 16-20 per week in July to 59 on August 4-11.
Under the document, the People's Committees of districts and towns are demanded to be fully responsible for preventing COVID-19 and other infectious diseases from spreading.
Attention must be paid to promoting communication efforts for disease prevention. especially for dengue fever; preparing contingency plans for potential disease situations; and strengthening supervision to promptly detect and handle cases and outbreaks.
The municipal People’s Committee asked the municipal Department of Heath to keep a close watch on the situation, thus taking specific solutions to thoroughly handle outbreaks and prevent outbreaks.
The documents also underlined the need to urge local residents to join activities to clear mosquito's breeding grounds and spray chemicals, and proactively provide information about the disease situation./.