Hanoi steps up cooperation with Ireland’s localities
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (R) and newly-accredited Ambassador of Ireland to Vietnam John McCullagh (Source: http://hanoimoi.com.vn/)
Hanoi (VNA) – There is a plenty of room for cooperation between Hanoi and Ireland’s localities in commerce, investment, tourism, and education.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung made the statement at a reception for newly-accredited Ambassador of Ireland to Vietnam John McCullagh in Hanoi on December 17.
He hoped the ambassador will serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between Hanoi and Irish partners.
The official highly appreciated the embassy’s activities to help Hanoians understand more about Ireland’s culture.
He said Hanoi will create the best conditions for the ambassador to continue implementing cultural events in the coming time.
The ambassador thanked local authorities for providing a lot of support for Ireland over the past time, especially in organising the celebration of Ireland’s National Day and St. Patrick’s Day in Hanoi in March annually.
Global Green Initiatives have been carried out in multiple places in Hanoi at these events, he said.
He hoped in 2020, the city will continue supporting the embassy to implement similar cultural events to strengthen relations between the two countries and between Ireland and Hanoi in particular./.