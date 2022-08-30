Illustrative image (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is speeding up progress on several key projects, according to the municipal People’s Committee.



They include the 12.5km Nhon-Hanoi Station railway project, which is over three quarters completed, the Belt Road 2 section of Vinh Tuy Bridge – Nga Tu So, the second stage of Vinh Tuy Bridge, the Hanoi Children’s Palace, and the Le Van Luong Underpass No.3.

In August, State capital disbursement in Hanoi was estimated at nearly 4.2 trillion VND (179.3 million USD), up 1.8% monthly and 2.2 times from the same period last year. On an eight-month calculation, the figure rose by 8.5% annually to 27.9 trillion VND, or 54.7% of the 2022 plan.

Municipal authorities have asked districts and investors to promptly report progress of projects and deal with any difficulties facing them./.