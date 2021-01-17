Hanoi streets decorated for National Party Congress
As the 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place from January 25 to February 2, streets in Hanoi are now decorated with vibrant flowers, banderoles, posters, flags, etc.
A panel designed to welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress on Xa Dan street in Hanoi’s Dong Da district (Photo: VNA)
Banners with welcoming words towards the 13th National Party Congress on Xa Dan street in Hanoi’s Dong Da district (Photo: VNA)
The national flag is hanged along Trang Thi street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district ahead of the Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
Colourful panels and Vietnamese flags on Le Thach street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district (Photo: VNA)
A panel is placed in front of Ly Thai To park in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district to welcome the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
A panel designed to welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress on Nguyen Du street in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung district (Photo: VNA)