Hanoi streets deserted amid fears of COVID-19

Once bustling streets in Hanoi are now secluded as most people choose staying inside for fears of COVID-19.
  • As the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing these days, Hanoians are more cautious when going out (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Once crowded streets like Dinh Tien Hoang, Cau Giay and Chua Boc, etc. witness less traffic than usual days (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Hanoi Old Quarter is less crowded than that back in the days without the disease spreading (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square witnesses less traffic at 10 a.m (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Given Hanoi’s steering committee for disease control’s prediction that the number of COVID-19 cases could rise in the time to come, many people decide not to go out if not necessary to avoid possible infection (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Ngoc Son (Jade Mountain) temple temporarily closes for sterilisation (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Truc Bach ward, where the 17th COVID-19 case was discovered, is deserted (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • All restaurants in Ngu Xa street, which is adjacent to Truc Bach street, temporarily close due to a quarantine order (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Streets around Hang Dau Water Tank at 11:00 a.m, March 10 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Many restaurants are shut down due to complicated developments of COVID-19 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Chua Boc street, which should have been busy all days due to high density of clothing shops, is secluded during the outbreak of COVID-19 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Many clothing shops on Chua Boc street close or halt their operation as affected by COVID-19 spread (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • COVID-19 outbreak has adversely impacted enterprises (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • A lot of universities in Hanoi ask students to take days off until the end of March to prevent spreading of COVID-19 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • National Economics University asks students to stay at home until March 15 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Once-crowded coffee shops in big streets now welcome only few customers (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

