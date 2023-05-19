Society Winners of Ho Chi Minh Awards, State Awards for Literature and Arts honoured Winners of the 2022 Ho Chi Minh Awards and State Awards for Literature and Arts were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 19, the birthday of the late President.

Society Times Higher Education, Vietnam cooperate to improve higher education quality Representatives from the Ministry of Education and Training and Times Higher Education (THE) - which is known for publishing the annual Times Higher Education – QS World University Rankings - on May 18 discussed further cooperation to improve the quality of higher education in Vietnam.

Society Belgian scholars praise President Ho Chi Minh’s contributions An exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary career has taken place in Brussels, Belgium, giving peace lovers insights into the life of the late leader, who has been recognised by UNESCO as a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture of Vietnam.

Society Tra Vinh province improves lives of ethnic people The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has earmarked 626 billion VND (27 million USD) this year for socio-economic development activities to improve the lives of ethnic groups, mostly Khmer.