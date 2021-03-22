Business Regulation on goods exempted from export, import tariffs under int’l treaties The Government’s Decree No.18/2021/ND-CP dated March 11, 2021 has added a stipulation on the exemption of export and import duties of goods in line with international treaties to which Vietnam is a member.

Business Fisheries envisaged to become a vital economic sector Fisheries will be branched out into an important economic sector of the nation by 2030 under a fisheries development strategy to 2030 with vision until 2045, which has been recently approved by the Prime Minister.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 22, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 19).

Business Ho Chi Minh City eyes 108 billion USD in exports by 2030 Ho Chi Minh City is striving to earn 70 billion USD in export turnover by 2025 and 108 billion USD by 2030, and maintain an average annual export growth of 9 percent during 2026-2030.