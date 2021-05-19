Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi will strive to take the lead in e-commerce nationwide, considering it an important task in economic growth this year, Acting Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan has said.

Hanoi is now home to 330,000 enterprises, 95 percent of which are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and account for 25-30 percent of its exports.

In recent years, the capital has ranked second nationwide in the e-commerce index. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, its e-commerce sector still grew 30 percent last year, with over 12,350 websites and apps contributing 8 percent to total retail sales.



To facilitate online trade, Hanoi has supported companies in technological application, cashless payments, and building websites for farm produce sale.



The department also worked with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to step up technology transfer and connect firms with e-commerce sites to boost exports.

In cooperation with other departments and agencies, it has accelerated the construction of logistics centres and warehouse networks.

Lan said the department will work to sell handicrafts from Hanoi on Amazon by providing training to local SMEs, holding seminars to help them understand procedures and regulations, and offering advice on refreshing product lines./.