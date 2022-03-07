Students of Hanoi Industrial Vocational College during an electrical course. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People’s Committee has set a target of enrolling and providing vocational training for 224,500 people this year, including 25,000 persons at college level and 28,000 at intermediate level.



The rate of trained workers will reach 72.2 percent of the total workforce, of whom those with degrees and certificates will reach 51.2 percent or higher.



These goals are considered by the city's administration as one of the most important tasks in the realisation of its socio-economic strategy and ensuring social security.



To do this, the city will improve the quality of vocational training establishments, focusing on upgrading their infrastructure, school equipment and renovating curriculum to meet the demand of enterprises and labour market.



They should give priority to training to supply labourers for businesses, avoiding disruption of the labour supply chain in the market.



Accommodation and education for trainees should be arranged in a suitable manner while ensuring meeting pandemic prevention and control regulations.



The professional qualifications of lecturers at vocational education institutions will be enhanced, thus helping train labourers who are capable of acquiring advanced production technology and the ability to compete in the labour market.



Vocational education-related orientations for students will be promoted as well as information on employment opportunities will be publicised on social media.



The training at vocational schools will be attached to enterprises’ need and employment generation. Businesses are encouraged to establish relations with vocational training establishments in the locality.



Hanoi's Department of Planning and Investment is assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies in securing financial resources for the development of vocational training.



The municipal People’s Committee asked the Management Board of the Hanoi Industrial Parks and Export Processing Zones, the Hanoi Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and local businesses to create favourable conditions for employees to take part in national exams on professional skills to improve the qualifications of workers and employ those who have been trained or obtaining certificates of vocational skills in a number of occupations./.