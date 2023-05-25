Illustrative photo (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi is taking steps to raise personal yearly income of farmers to 70 million VND (nearly 3,000 USD) in 2023 and to 80 million VND in 2025.



This is part of the city’s programme on speeding up the development of new-style rural areas in line with agricultural restructuring, rural economic development and improved farmers’ lives in the period 2021-2025 (Programme 04).



The city’s Steering Committee of the Programme 04 has approved a plan with specific targets and implementation measures.



Accordingly, the city expects to have three more districts to be recognised as new-style rural areas. The city will complete dossiers for four districts to seek the Prime Minister's recognition of advance new-style rural areas, 61 communes to be recognised as advance new-style rural areas and 33 communes to get the status of model new-style rural areas.





Hanoi strives to get agricultural, forestry and fishery production growth of 2.5-3% in 2023. (Photo:VNA)

The city expects to have all of its districts and communes to meet criteria of new-style rural areas by 2025.

Regarding agricultural restructuring and rural economic development, Hanoi strives to get agricultural, forestry and fishery production growth of 2.5-3% in 2023. The value of hi-tech agricultural products is expected to account to 55% of total agricultural production.



By 2025, the growth of agricultural, forestry and fishery production will continue to maintain at 2.5-3%, and high-tech agricultural production will account to over 70%.



In terms of improving farmers' lives, in 2023, Hanoi strives to raise the income of farmers in rural areas to reach 70 million VND per capita per year. Approximately 95% of labourers are expected to have regular jobs, and the number of trained workers is to account for 73.5% of labour forces.



By 2025, the income of farmers in the capital's rural areas will reach 80 million VND per person per year.



To implement the programme, the city planned to focus on promoting communications, especially on successful agricultural production models and those taking advantage of cultural identities of localities.



Hanoi will also develop mechanisms to implement Programme 04 such as a resolution on agricultural and rural development in the city in the period of 2022-2026; an urban agriculture project in the period of 2022-2026; new-style rural area programme in the period of 2021-2025./.

VNA