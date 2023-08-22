Society Food reserves kept sufficient to cater for emergencies: Authority The General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) has proactively worked to keep the inventory at a reasonable level to quickly and effectively respond to every unexpected or urgent circumstances.

Society Binh Duong named among Top 7 Intelligent Communities for third time The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) has named the southern province of Binh Duong among the top 7 Intelligent Communities (Top 7) for the third time in a row.

Society Da Nang students help promote Vietnam-Japan friendship A ceremony to present awards for winners of a writing and painting contest promoting the Vietnam-Japan friendship opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 19.

Society President visits advanced new-style rural commune in An Giang President Vo Van Thuong visited Vinh Te advanced new-style rural commune in Chau Doc city in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on August 19.