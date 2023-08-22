Hanoi strives to raise urbanisation rate to 75% by 2030
Hoa Lac urban area in Hanoi's Thach That district strives to become the largest satellite urban area planned around the centre of the capital. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The capital city of Hanoi is striving to increase its urbanisation rate to 60-62% by 2025 and around 65-75% by 2030.
The objectives are included in an action programme issued by the municipal Party Committee that outlines its efforts to implement the Politburo's Resolution No.06-NQ/TW, dated January 24, 2022, on the planning, construction, management, and sustainable development of urban areas in Vietnam to 2030, with a vision to 2045.
Other key targets are to expand the urban construction area to about 30% of the total natural land area by 2025 and 33-36% by 2030.
The city intends to complete the planning of all districts and satellite urban areas, as well as concrete planning for renovation and reconstruction of old apartment buildings.
The city will invest in building new hospitals, with priority given to the early completion of construction on four large general hospitals at the gateways of the capital city, and fulfilling the target of 30-35 beds per 10,000 people by 2025.
The municipal People’s Committee will strive for the average GRDP growth rate in the 2021 - 2025 period to be higher than the country’s average, GRDP in the 2026 - 2030 period to increase by 8.0 - 8.5% a year, and per capita GRDP of 12,000 - 13,000 USD. The proportion of processing and manufacturing in the GRDP will be 17% by 2025, 20% by 2030; and digital economy 25-30% by 2025 and 35-40% by 2030./.