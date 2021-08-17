Society Foreigner joins Vietnamese in COVID-19 fight Seeing Vietnamese people struggling to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many foreigners are doing their part in keeping the virus at bay. Tchico, a French national, is offering free delivery of essential items to impoverished people around Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Labour confederation provide aid worth over 1.22 trillion VND to pandemic-hit workers Trade union organisations under the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) have so far spent more than 1.22 trillion VND (53.38 million USD) from the VGCL's budget and raised donations to help over 1 million members, particularly workers, to overcome COVID-19-related difficulties.

Society Localities asked to swiftly support COVID-19 affected people The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has asked localities that have been imposing social distancing measures in line with the Prime Minister's Directive to actively provide support in cash and essential necessities for COVID-19 affected people.

Society MIC launches programme to support COVID-19 hit people in HCM City About 160 billion VND (7 million USD) has been raised from businesses during a programme launched by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on August 17 to support people affected by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City.