Hanoi strives to welcome 19 million tourists in 2021
Night tour of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is expected to welcome 13.16-19.04 million tourists in 2021, up 45-65.5 percent as compared with the previous year, according to a scenario put forth by the municipal tourism sector.
The number of domestic visitors is projected to reach 10.96-15.34 million, up from 50-70 percent year-on-year, and room occupancy is set at 45-50 percent.
Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Tran Trung Hieu said Vietnam and the capital city in particular have been regarded as a safe destination.
However, he stressed, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the local tourism sector to focus on developing the domestic market and further restructuring the market, while making preparations to serve international tourists when possible.
Travel organisations and businesses have offered new, typical tourism products that match Hanoi’s potential and strength, with attention paid to culture, heritage, cuisines, festivals, craft villages, eco and medical tourism.
The night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Loa Prison and the Thang Long Imperial Citadel have received highly valued, the official said.
The department said it will continue to consider the cooperation programme with the US-based TV channel CNN, and join hands with domestic and foreign media agencies and airlines, embassies, international organisations and travel companies in tourism promotion.
The city attracted some 8.65 million holidaymakers in 2020, equivalent to 30 percent as compared with 2019, of whom foreign arrivals were estimated at 1.11 million, equivalent to 15.8 percent from last year./.