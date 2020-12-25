Tours Visitors get lost in nature at An Giang’s cajuput forest Visitors seem to get lost in nature as they come to the Tra Su cajeput forest in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, just 150km from HCM City

Travel Evening tour to introduce visitors to the best of Thang Long Imperial Citadel An evening tour named “Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long” is scheduled to be launched later this year, promising unique experience for visitors to the world heritage site in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex Visitors to Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh can now explore the world cultural and natural heritage site on kayaks instead of traditional boats.

Tours Lao Cai, Ninh Binh foster tourism links A conference was held in the northern mountainous city of Lao Cai on July 13 to boost tourism cooperation between Lao Cai province and Ninh Binh province, also in the north.