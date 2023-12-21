Culture - Sports Youngsters excited as Christmas fast approaches Main streets in Vietnam’s largest metropolises Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been freshened up with lighting and Christmas decorations, signalling that the joyous end of year festival is fast approaching.

Videos Vietnamese food among 100 best in the world Vietnamese cuisine continues to shine internationally, having secured the 22nd spot on the 100 “best cuisines in the world” list as voted by readers of the food magazine TasteAtlas.

Culture - Sports 40 chefs show off skills at Da Nang culinary competition Fourty chefs from hotels, supermarkets and restaurants in the central city of Da Nang took part in the Da Nang Chef Talent Competition 2023 on December 19.