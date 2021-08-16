Hanoi students to begin academic year on September 1
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The earliest date for students at all levels in Hanoi to start their 2021 – 2022 academic year is September 1, according to a decision freshly issued by the capital authorities.
The decision applies to educational facilities from kindergarten to high schools, as well as centres for continuing education.
Ceremonies to kick off the school year city-wide are scheduled for September 5, with the first and second semester planned to be completed before January 16 and May 25, respectively.
Holidays during the year will follow regulations set by the Labour Code and related annual guiding documents.
The city has asked the director of the municipal Department of Education and Training to seriously implement the timeline planned for the academic year and propose changes in such special cases as natural disasters and diseases.
As from April 29 to date, Hanoi logged 2,248 cases of COVID-19, including 1,221 ones found in the community./.