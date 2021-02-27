Society Vietnam News Agency delegation visits health facilities on Doctors' Day A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency, led by Party Central Committee member, Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh, on February 27 visited Hanoi-based central and municipal health facilities to extend wishes on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctors' Day.

Society Vietnam actively contributes to global health development During its 66-year history, Vietnamese health sector has not only strived for fulfilling its major task of taking care of people’s health, but also actively contributed to world health development.

Society Campaigns to provide 90,000 job opportunities to Vietnamese youngsters The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's Hanoi chapter has cooperated with recruitment platform TopCV.vn to launch a campaign to provide 90,000 job opportunities to Vietnamese students and youngsters in and outside the country.

Society Australian-funded course helps improve social work for abused women, children More than 30 consultants and social workers, on February 26, began a three-day Australian-funded course that helps them improve their work toward abused women and children during the current time of pandemic.