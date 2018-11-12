The Hanoi - Amsterdam students celebrate their achievements at the 12th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (Photo: VNA)

A team of five students from Hanoi have obtained four medals, including a gold, at the 12th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) held in Beijing, China, from November 3 to 11.The result helped the Vietnamese team to secure the 10th place among 39 participating countries and regions.The gold medal went to 12th grader Tran Xuan Tung while 11th grader Ho Phi Dung bagged one silver medal. Le Tran Dao and Nguyen To Vinh Huy, 12th graders, won two bronze medals.All the four medal winners are from the Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for The Gifted.This is the third time Vietnam has taken part in the competition.On November 11, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Dang Minh Khoi received the team, congratulating them on their achievements.The IOAA is an annual event for highly performed high school students from all around the world. Established in Thailand 2006, it was a joint initiative of five countries - Thailand, Indonesia, Iran, China and Poland, with the aim to popularise astronomy among high school students and to foster friendship and cooperation among young astronomers at international level.-VNA