At the event (Photo: congthuong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Japan’s Onaga Company has recently received an investment certificate for an aeronautical and automotive component manufacturing plant located in the Hanoi Southern Support Industrial Park (HANSSIP). The plant is expected to be put into operation next year.



Its partner, International Digital Services Vietnam Co. Ltd (IDS), also received a business registration licence in the industrial park.



Onaga, IDS, and a group of Vietnamese supporting enterprises signed an agreement on consultancy and technology transfer cooperation.



Onaga is a long-standing enterprise in Kobe city of Japan's Hyogo prefecture manufacturing mechanical components for aviation, automobile and train production, and robotics sectors. The company’s investment in the industrial park is expected to pave the way for capital inflows from other Japanese enterprises.

Matsumoto Izumi, First Secretary of the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, said that the Vietnamese Government’s preferential policies to attract investment will create more favourable conditions for Japanese small and medium enterprises to invest in HANSSIP, thus developing Vietnam-Japan cooperation in the supporting industry./.