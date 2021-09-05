Society COVID-19: Hanoi permits motorbike shippers to operate from 9am to 8pm Motorbike shippers in the capital city of Hanoi have been allowed to operate between 9am and 8pm every day during the period of social distancing.

Society Short film on anti-illegal immigration to be screened at int’l film festival A short film entitled “One year on the Essex lorry tragedy” produced by journalists of English daily Vietnam News under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has been chosen for screening at the annual Pune International Film Festival in India, which is slated for October 9-10.

Society First 'COVID-19 vaccine passport' flight lands at Van Don International Airport A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 297 Vietnamese citizens back from Japan that arrived at Van Don International Airport on September 4 afternoon was the first to enjoy the new seven-day quarantine pilot programme.

Society Vietnam, Russia step up educational cooperation A meeting took place virtually between Vietnam and leaders of Kuzbass, an educational organisation from Russia’s Kemerovo Region on September 3 on the sidelines of the 6th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).