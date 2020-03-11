Hanoi suspends events amid growing coronavirus fears
A worker fumigates The Huc Bridge on Hoan Kiem Lake, a tourist attraction in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will suspend many important programmes, meetings and seminars to focus on the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the municipal Party Committee said on March 11.
The events include a symposium on the 90-year development of the city’s Party Organisation, a ceremony and an art performance celebrating the founding anniversary of the municipal Party Organisation, and a meeting of the city’s leaders in different periods.
A photo exhibition on the Party Organisation, a meeting marking the Party Organisation’s founding anniversary, and the inaugural ceremony of the municipal Party Committee’s headquarters will still be organised, but with a smaller scale.
Vietnam has recorded 35 COVID-19 infection cases so far, of them 16 were discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery, while the remainder are under treatment./.