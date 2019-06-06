Traffic jam occurs at the Nuoc Ngam Terminal in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

- Hanoi has announced plans to reduce traffic jams in 33 hot spots, said Vu Van Vien, Director of the municipal Department of Transport.Vien said that in the short term, the pilot measures would be implemented in five hot spots. The results will then be assessed and expanded to other areas.The Lang-Nguyen Chi Thanh intersection in Dong Da district regularly sees traffic jams during peak hours. The department will assign more police to give guidance to drivers there. More traffic police will be assigned to alleys 80, 82 and 84 on Chua Lang street in the district.Additional traffic signals will be installed at the Nguyen Khang-Bridge 361 intersection in Cau Giay district where the road is narrow and often causes conflicts among vehicles.Moc bridge in Thanh Xuan district will also receive more traffic signals.Another hot spot is the northern end of Chuong Duong bridge in Long Bien district. The department will give guidance to vehicles to travel along the Bat Trang dyke and Nguyen Van Cu street to reduce the amount of vehicles on the bridge.“The department will conduct regular inspections in the above areas to help residents travel easier,” said Vien. - VNA