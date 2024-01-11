Society More trains to serve Tet travel demand Eight more train trips will run on the North - South route for the Lunar New Year (Tet) occasion, providing an additional more than 4,000 seats to serve people’s travel demand during the year’s biggest traditional holiday.

Society President sends cards to centenarians President Vo Van Thuong has decided to send cards to 1,632 citizens who are 100 years old and above.

Society Disadvantaged students, disaster-affected people in Quang Binh receive support The Vietnam Red Cross Society’s chapter in the central province of Quang Binh and the "Save the Children" in Vietnam have provided assistance to disadvantaged families and students affected by natural disasters in Quang Ninh district and Ba Don township.

Society Binh Thuan province resolved to fight IUU fishing The People’s Committee of the south-central province of Binh Thuan has asked local relevant agencies to ramp up efforts against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in anticipation of the fifth working round with the inspection delegation from the European Commission (EC).