Society Hoi An orders collection of shipwreck’s carbon isotope samples The collection of carbon isotope samples has been ordered to determine the age of a sunken wooden ship recently discovered near the coast of Cam An ward in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An city.

Society Binh Dinh seeks to boost tourism cooperation with southern Lao provinces A meeting was held in Binh Dinh on December 28 to discuss how to promote tourism development link between the south-central province, and Atapu, Sekong, Champasak and Salavan province, southern Laos.

Society Top legislator hails Thai Nguyen for new rural development National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a working session with leaders of Thai Nguyen on December 28 to review the northern province's new-style rural area building work.

Society Multidimensional poverty rate drops to 2.93% The National Office for Poverty Reduction has reported a multidimensional poverty rate of 2.93% at the end of 2023, indicating a 1.1 percentage point decrease.