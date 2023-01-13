Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged households in Gia Lam district on January 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi aims to reduce the number of poor households by 30% this year, compared to 2022.



According to Decision 337 QD-UBND of the municipal People’s Committee issued on January 12, the city had 2,134 poor households, equivalent to 0.095% of its population, and 22,263 near-poor households, or 0.99%, as of the end of 2022.



The Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs was assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies, mass organisations and People's Committees of districts and towns in implementing policies and measures to support poor and near-poor households, especially during the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, which is the most important event in a year for Vietnamese. Priority should be given to poor households, especially those of ethnic minority groups and families with social welfare beneficiaries.

People's Committees of communes and wards were required to implement poverty reduction policies and measures, and regularly review local poverty situation in order to provide timely assistance.



The municipal People's Committee proposed the Hanoi committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and socio-political organisations to supervise the classification of poor and near-poor households and those with average living standards and the implementation of support policies at localities, ensuring that the work complies with State regulations.



The Fund for the Poor received donations worth more than 83.5 billion VND (3.5 million USD) during the month "For the poor" in 2022, according to the city VFF committee.



The fund has supported the construction of houses and the provision of production and business tools for poor and near-poor households as well as those in extremely difficult circumstances, with a total amount of 20.7 billion VND.



Fatherland Front committees at the district level helped with the construction of 306 houses at a total cost of more than 12 billion VND; repaired 94 houses and provided assistance in production means and tools to nearly 1,600 households. They also presented 13.8 billion VND worth of gifts to needy households./.