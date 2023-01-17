According to a decision by the municipal People’s Committee, Hanoi had 2,100 poor households, equivalent to 0.095% of its population, and over 22,200 near-poor households, or 0.99%, as of the end of 2022.

The Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs was assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies, mass organisations and People's Committees of districts and towns in implementing policies and measures to support poor and near-poor households, especially during the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, which is the most important event in a year for Vietnamese.

Priority should be given to poor households, especially those of ethnic minority groups and families with social welfare beneficiaries.

People's Committees of communes and wards were required to implement poverty reduction policies and measures, and regularly review local poverty situation in order to provide timely assistance./.

VNA