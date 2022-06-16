Destinations Famous Chuon Ngo mosaic craft village in northern region Although the Chuon Ngo mosaic craft village in Chuyen My commune in Hanoi’s Phu Xuyen district has experienced ups and downs and the craft was even thought to have fallen into oblivion, it has now been preserved and developed thanks to devoted village artisans.

Travel Vietnam Airlines launches direct route to India National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on June 15 officially opened a direct route between Vietnam and India, with its first flight departing from Hanoi and landing at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi at 2:45pm (local time).

Travel Vietnam strives to fuel post-pandemic inbound tourism Three months have passed since Vietnam completely reopened its tourism activities, including both inbound and outbound tours. While domestic travel is witnessing a boom, stronger efforts are needed to seize post-pandemic opportunities to attract more international visitors.

Travel Hanoi a friendly, safe destination in post-pandemic times Hanoi's tourism is bouncing back as the capital city is a friendly and safe destination for foreign tourists in the post-pandemic period.