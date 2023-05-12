Videos Agriculture pushing development of new-style rural areas in Son La Suitable agricultural production methods have been applied in Thuan Chau district in northern mountainous Son La province, helping the locality build new-style rural areas.

Business Hyundai's April automobile sales drop over 20% Thanh Cong Group on May 11 announced its sales results for April with over 4,590 Hyundai automobiles sold last month, down 20.45% over March.

Business HCM City Economic Forum to take place in September The Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (HEF) 2023 will be held from September 13-17 under the theme “Green growth - the journey to zero emissions,” the municipal People’s Committee announced at a press conference on May 11.

Business Hai Phong shares investment attraction experience with Cuba A delegation of officials from Cuba had a working session with representatives of the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on May 11 on the occasion of their trip to the northern port city of Hai Phong.