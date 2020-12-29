Hanoi tightens preventive measures against COVID-19
Leaders of the capital city of Hanoi have asked localities to strengthen measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the year-end occasions.
People entering the pedestrian streets in the Hanoi downtown are asked to wear masks (Photo: VNA)
Along with the strict implementation of directions of the Prime Minister and city leaders in pandemic prevention, the localities should increase communications and ask locals to wear face masks at public places, requested Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung.
He asked localities that plan to perform fireworks on the New Year’s eve to design specific plans to ensure top safety against the pandemic.
Meanwhile, it is necessary to prepare scenarios to protect the safety for delegates to the 13th National Party Congress, which is slated for late January 2021 in the city, he stressed. Alongside, local healthcare, tourism, public security, and transport sectors as well as the Capital Military High Command to roll out pandemic prevention measures ahead of the event.
Particularly, the city Department of Health was directed to coordinate with other relevant departments and agencies to build responding plans for different development levels of the pandemic, while preparing human resources and equipment for COVID-19 prevention activities and in case of an outbreak.
The department was also asked to supervise the pandemic prevention activities at healthcare facilities across the city, strictly handling violations./.