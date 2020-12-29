Health Dong Thap takes urgent anti-pandemic measures as new case found Leaders of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on December 29 had an urgent online meeting with the People’s Committee of Lai Vung district, where one COVID-19 case has been found, to seek measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the locality.

Health Vietnam records 10 new COVID-19 cases on December 28 Vietnam reported 10 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours to 6pm on December 28, including one who illegal entered the country via small trails, according to the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health PM orders swiftly contact tracing in 1440th COVID-19 case Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 27 night issued a dispatch requiring urgent tracing of those who had contact with COVID-19 patient No. 1440, thus preventing the spread of the coronavirus in community.