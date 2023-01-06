Society Former Vietnamese ambassador to Malaysia arrested Police have launched criminal proceedings against and temporarily detained former Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai for the charge of “abusing position and power while performing duties”.

Society Exhibition spotlights Paris Conference 50 years ago More than 200 documents, photos and objects featuring the Paris negotiations for the signing of an agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) 50 years ago are being displayed in Hanoi.

Society Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen anti-drug cooperation Vietnamese and Cambodian anti-drug forces gathered for their third meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on January 5.

Society ​ Embassy holds Lunar New Year celebration in Singapore The Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore on January 4 held a Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration that gathered its staff and representatives of the Vietnamese expatriate community.