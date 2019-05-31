Illustrative photo (Source: baodautu.vn)

– Hanoi will build its parts of the ring roads no.4 and no.5 between 2021-2025 in an effort to complete the local transport infrastructure, said the municipal Department of Transport.During the period, ring road no.4 will be mostly completed, while the construction of no.5 is scheduled to begin.Costing some 66.5 trillion VND (2.85 million USD), the ring road no.4 is 98 km long in total, crossing 14 districts of three localities. The section that runs through the capital city spans 56.5 km across the seven local districts of Soc Son, Me Linh, Dan Phuong, Hoai Duc, Thanh Oai, Thuong Tin, and Ha Dong.The 331-km ring road no.5, meanwhile, crosses 35 districts of eight northern provinces and cities – Hanoi, Hoa Binh, Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Hai Duong, Bac Giang, Thai Nguyen, and Vinh Phuc. Its section through Hanoi is about 48 km long.Also during the period, the capital plans to invest in the remaining routes of ring road no.3 that spans 65 km through nine local districts. –VNA