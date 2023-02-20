Health Vietnam needs policy to promote pre-marital health tests Vietnam needs to develop a policy to encourage husbands and wives-to-be to register for pre-marital health tests, so that they will be more prepared both psychologically and physically for their married life without causing burdens on themselves and society.

Health Obstetrician saves hundreds of babies with new, world-class techniques An obstetrician has saved hundreds of babies in their mothers’ wombs. She is Dr. Nguyen Thi Sim from the Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.

Health National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,526,704 Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,704 with 12 new cases recorded on February 13, according to the Ministry of Health.

Society COVID-19 recognised as occupational disease from April 1 The Ministry of Health (MoH) has officially added COVID-19 to the list of occupational diseases, meaning that certain employees will be able to make social insurance payment claims if they contracted the coronavirus.