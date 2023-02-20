Hanoi to build 10 new hospitals by 2025
The capital city needs at least 4,200 more beds to guarantee healthcare for the population, said a city official.
Hanoi Nephrology Hospital on Yen Lang Street, Dong Da district, Hanoi (Photo: Hanoi Times)Hanoi (VNA) -
The new hospitals would improve the capital city's healthcare in line with international standards so that they will no longer have to travel abroad for treatment, Hanoi People's Committee Vice Chairman Le Hong Son said at a recent working session with the municipal Department of Health.
Under Resolution 37 dated December 10, 2022 of the Hanoi People's Council, ten hospital projects are pending approval by municipal authorities, including the Hanoi Nephrology Hospital, the upgrading of the Hanoi Traditional Medicine Hospital, the Hanoi Disease Control Center and Dong Da General Hospital, and the new campus of the Hanoi Tropical Disease Hospital, The Hanoi Times reported.
The city also hopes to kick-start soon seven hospital projects, which the authorities have already approved. These projects include renovating the Hanoi Psychiatric Hospital and the Hanoi Oncology Hospital, constructing the Hanoi Heart Hospital, and improving the medical ventilation and sewage treatment systems for all Hanoi-based hospitals.
In addition, five hospital projects whose implementation has not been completed in 2016-2020 will continue in the next period. These projects include upgrading and expanding four general hospitals in Thuong Tin, Ha Dong and Ba Vi districts, Son Tay city, and building Phase 1 of Hanoi Children's Hospital.
Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Tran Thi Nhi Ha said the municipal government commits to ensuring 30-35 hospital beds for every 10,000 people by 2025.
To reach the target, Hanoi needs a minimum of 4,200 additional beds.
Son said that the Department of Health, local hospitals, and government agencies should work closely to resolve issues and speed up the hospital projects.
He said a strong focus should be placed on Hanoi Children's Hospital, Hanoi No. 2 Heart Hospital, and Hanoi No. 2 Oncology Hospital.
According to the Hanoi Department of Health, the capital city has nearly 80 hospitals and healthcare facilities, with about 22,800 beds or 27.5 beds for every 10,000 people.
The capital has long struggled with overcrowding in hospitals and health centers, a critical problem for Hanoi's hospitals, as these healthcare centers are located in densely populated areas of the city./.