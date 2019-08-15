Long Bien Bus Terminal in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

- Some 300 shelters will be built at public bus stops in Hanoi’s 17 outlying districts and Son Tay town.The move is part of the city’s plan to encourage people to switch to public transport to ease traffic congestion and improve air quality.The shelters will feature wifi routers and real-time bus trackers, powered by solar energy.Suburban bus routes account for 57 percent of the city’s public transport, playing an essential role in serving inter-city passengers and connecting its peripheral areas with Hanoi’s downtown.There are 71 bus routes operating in outlying districts with more than 2,100 bus stops. Only 23 of them are sheltered, accounting for under 1 percent, according to Hanoi Department of Transport.The average distance between two stops is 900m while the operating frequency of suburban buses is low, forcing passengers to wait for long time for buses in these areas. - VNA