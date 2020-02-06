Hanoi to build 70 more air monitoring stations this year
Hanoi will complete a system of 81 air quality monitoring stations by the end of this year, said Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Trong Dong on February 5.
A worker checks air quality at an air monitoring station in Hanoi’s Gia Lam district (Photo: VNA)
The system would contribute to environmental protection and management, as well as the supervision of air quality in the city, said Dong.
At present, the capital city has 11 stations. The remaining 70 will soon be completed.
The department is coordinating with the French Development Agency (AFD) to give more training to workers about the system and air monitoring data management.
A conference on improving air quality in Hanoi is scheduled to begin in April.
The department said to improve air quality in Hanoi and conduct environmental protection measures effectively, police and inspectors should improve monitoring and punish any firms transporting construction materials or waste violating environmental regulations.
The Department of Health should cooperate with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the Department of Information and Communications to give recommendations to residents about health protection measures during days with bad air quality.
Concerned organisations should educate residents on proper disposal of rubbish.
Earlier, the Hanoi People’s Committee asked the Department of Construction and the Department of Finance to develop a resolution in which stricter punishments would be given to environmental violations. The punishments should follow the committee’s instruction released on January 10 this year./.