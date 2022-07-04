Society CAAV asked to tackle high rates in flight delays, cancellations Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan has asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to promptly tackle flight delays and cancellations after latest data shows that up to 5,602 flights by domestic carriers were delayed in June (May 19 – Jun 18), accounting for 18.2%.

Society Vietnam Airlines relaunches services to Indonesia National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines resumed services between Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta (Indonesia) on July 2 after months of closure because of COVID-19.

Society Master plan targets long-term prosperity for Mekong Delta The recently-approved master plan for the Mekong Delta region in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 is expected to create new values and changes towards sustainable and green growth, and long-term prosperity for the region.

Society Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam jumps 39 notches in CEO quality of life rankings Vietnam jumped 39 steps to become the 62nd best country worldwide for quality of life in 2021, according to a report released by CEOWORLD – the world's leading business and trade magazine.