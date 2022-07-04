Hanoi to build road tunnel in Hoan Kiem district
The Hanoi People's Committee has approved the feasibility study report of an investment project to build a road tunnel for both pedestrians and vehicles in Hoan Kiem district to improve traffic flow and ensure safety for pedestrians.
Perspective of the tunnel (Source: vnexpress)Hanoi (VNA) -
The Hoan Kiem People’s Committee is assigned to be the investor of the project, with a total capital of over 100 billion VND (4.28 million USD) sourced from the district’s budget. The construction is expected to last from 2022 to 2024.
The tunnel, set to be 3.2m high and 15.7m long, will connect Tran Nguyen Han and Chuong Duong Do streets.
Its two doors are designed to automatically open and close for flood drainage in the storm and rainy season./.